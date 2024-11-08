Robles Bioceutics LLC Collaborates With Biocentrium To Explore The Molecular Mechanisms Behind Glowselletm Stem Cell Activator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics LLC, a regenerative dermatology company, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with BioCentrium aimed at advancing research into the molecular mechanisms behind its patent-pending GlowselleTM skin cream. This partnership focuses on understanding how GlowselleTM mediates its regenerative effects on aged and photodamaged skin.

As part of this collaboration, BioCentrium will use its proprietary cellular and molecular platforms to identify and quantify the specific pathways activated by GlowselleTM treatment. Robles BioCeutics retains all intellectual property rights stemming from this research, while BioCentrium will receive an equity interest in the company.

"Robles BioCeutics brings a refreshing, science-first approach to the stem cell cosmetic space, which is often dominated by marketing over substance," said Emma Lin, President of BioCentrium. "We've already seen exciting data from Maria Robles and her team, and we look forward to delving deeper into the science behind these results. We aim to publish our findings in a peer-reviewed journal."

Robles BioCeutics has previously revealed that its toll-like receptor-based stem cell stimulation leads to a significant increase in therapeutic cytokines and exosomes. The company has filed a patent on this breakthrough with Knobbe Martens, a leading intellectual property law firm.

"Regenerative dermatology holds immense potential for slowing down and even reversing skin aging," said Maria Robles, President and CEO of Robles BioCeutics. "Our priority is to understand the cellular mechanisms behind Glowselle'sTM efficacy, ensuring its potency, safety, and compatibility with other products. We're excited to collaborate with BioCentrium to expand the scientific understanding of this novel skincare approach."

About Robles BioCeutics

Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company committed to creating science-driven, effective solutions for skin health and beauty. Founded by Maria Robles, the company's mission is to harness advanced biotechnology to support the skin's natural regenerative processes. Robles BioCeutics aims to empower women to maintain their health and beauty through cutting-edge skincare innovations.

