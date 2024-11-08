REMINDER: Metallus Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Details
CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ), formerly known as TimkenSteel and a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, released its third-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" metallu . A replay of the conference call will also be available at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" metallu .
ABOUT METALLUS INC.
Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,880 people and had sales of $1.4 billion in 2023. For more information, please visit us at .
