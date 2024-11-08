Key Livestock Monitoring Market Trend 2024-2033: Introduction Of Advanced Farm Management Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The livestock monitoring market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.09 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to precision farming and consumer demand for quality.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market size is expected to reach $6.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0%. Growth is driven by smart farming initiatives and animal traceability. Trends include IoT integration and automated health monitoring systems.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Livestock Monitoring Market?

A focus on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in livestock is anticipated to significantly boost the market. Technologies enabling real-time tracking are essential for maintaining animal health. The EU reported substantial livestock populations, emphasizing the need for improved monitoring solutions.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Livestock Monitoring Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cargill Incorporated, ENGS Systems Inc., Zoetis Inc., Intervet Inc., GEA Farm Technologies GmbH, Afimilk Ltd., HID Global Corporation, VDL AgroTech B.V., Antelliq Corporation, Lely Holding B.V., Nedap N.V., Boumatic LLC, Dairymaster USA Inc., CowManager B.V., Sensaphone Inc., BovControl B.V., Allflex Livestock Intelligence Ltd., Cainthus Ltd., DeLaval Inc., Fancom B.V., Fullwood Packo Ltd., HerdInsights (Subsidiary of Datamars AG), Livestock Monitoring Systems Pty Ltd., Pure Cultures BV, Quantified AG, Rex Animal Health Inc., SmartShepherd Ltd., Communications Group Lethbridge Ltd., Connecterra, Hokofarm-Group BV

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Livestock Monitoring Market Size?

In the livestock monitoring market, companies are introducing sophisticated farm management systems. In March 2021, GEA Group AG launched a comprehensive herd management system called DairyNet, which integrates various agricultural processes to enhance efficiency and animal welfare for dairy farmers. This system initially supports the GEA DairyRobot R9500, with future integration plans for other milking systems.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market?

The livestock monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Livestock Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, Other Livestocks

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, Sorting And Weighing Management

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Livestock Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Livestock Monitoring Market

Livestock monitoring utilizes IoT technology to track animal health and behavior, aiding in better farm management and ensuring the welfare of livestock.

The Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into livestock monitoring market size, livestock monitoring market drivers and trends, livestock monitoring market major players, livestock monitoring competitors' revenues, livestock monitoring market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

