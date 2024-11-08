TELUS Corporation NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND
Date
11/8/2024 7:13:46 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4023 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2024.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 7, 2024
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]
SOURCE TELUS Corporation
