Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Libyan Acting FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Friday a phone call from Acting Foreign Minister of Libya's of National Unity, Al-Taher Al-Baour. In a statement, the said they discussed the bilateral relation between the two countries, and explored fields of common interests as well as the latest regional and international developments. (end) nma

