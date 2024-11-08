BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Date
11/8/2024 7:02:06 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
November 12, 2024
9:30 AM PST
Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
November 19, 2024
8:00 AM EST
Stephens NASH 2024 Conference
November 20, 2024
11:00 AM CST
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at .
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit
or follow the Company on social media at:
Facebook ,
LinkedIn ,
Twitter
or
YouTube .
|
|
|
Contact:
|
David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
612-656-4416
|
|
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08112024003732001241ID1108865433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.