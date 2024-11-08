عربي


BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES


11/8/2024 7:02:06 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
November 12, 2024
9:30 AM PST

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
November 19, 2024
8:00 AM EST

Stephens NASH 2024 Conference
November 20, 2024
11:00 AM CST

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at .

About Bio-Techne
 Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]


612-656-4416


SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

PR Newswire

