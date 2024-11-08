Global Renewable Refineries Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook 2024: Capacity Is Likely To Increase From 8,994 Mmgy In 2024 To 27,486 Mmgy In 2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for renewable Refineries, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global renewable refinery production capacity is likely to increase from 8,994 mmgy in 2024 to 27,486 mmgy in 2028. Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest renewable production capacity at 14,355 mmgy in 2028. Europe and Asia follow with 4,717 mmgy and 4,284 mmgy, respectively.
Scope
Renewable refinery production capacity by region for the period 2018 to 2028 Renewable refinery new build and expansion production capacity by key countries New build and expansion capex of renewable refineries by region, key countries, and companies Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies Key details of major new build renewable refineries expected to start operations by 2028
: Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on renewable refineries globally Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of renewable refinery production capacity data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on renewable refineries globally and by region Keep abreast of key new build renewable refinery projects globally Assess your competitor's new build renewable refinery projects and cape
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity and Capex Outlook
Key Highlights Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity by Region New Build and Expansion Renewable Refinery Production Capacity by Key Countries Global Upcoming Renewable Refineries Count by Development Stage, Type, Region, and Key Countries New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Regions New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies
02. North America Capex Outlook by Country and Company
North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies North America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
03. Europe Capex Outlook by Country and Company
Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies Europe - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
04. Asia Capex Outlook by Country and Company
Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies Asia - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
05. South America Capex Outlook by Country and Company
South America- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries South America- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies South America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
06. Africa Capex Outlook by Country and Company
Africa - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries Africa - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies Africa - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
07. Middle East Capex Outlook by Country and Company
Middle East - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries Middle East - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Companies Middle East - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
08. Capex Outlook of Other Regions by Country and Company
Central America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Caribbean - New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Oceania- New Build Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Oceania - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2024-2028
09. Appendix
