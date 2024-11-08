INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of PACS (NYSE: PACS) investors.

On November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published an article detailing PACS Group, INC's“turnaround” formula for transforming poorly performing SNFs into cash spigots.”. According to Hindenburg, PACS had inappropriate“access to skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio facilities.” Due to its reported misconduct n, it is estimated that“the scheme drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023, enabling PACS to IPO in early 2024 with the illusion of legitimate growth and profitability.” In response to this news, PACS stock has dropped by 27%.

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

