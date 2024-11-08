(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The merger brings expertise, new revenue streams, and extensive opportunities in low-cost power for A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. and its shareholders.

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaboomracks, a leader in blockchain hardware solutions, and A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. Ticker Symbol: (CGAC), a pioneering digital company focused on transforming electrical into computational power for global data processing, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic merger aimed at reshaping the Digital Energy sector. When completed, this merger will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to advance scalable, sustainable solutions for computational processing and data infrastructure. Management is not aware of any impediments to the closing of this merger, which is expected to occur in the near future.The collaboration leverages Kaboomracks' extensive distribution network and blockchain hardware expertise with A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.'s innovations in converting clean energy into digital processing power. A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp., led by CEO Greg Bachrach, has been at the forefront of developing energy-efficient pathways for data processing, redefining how computational power can be sustainably generated and utilized.“This merger perfectly aligns with A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.'s mission to transform global data transmission through efficient and environmentally sustainable practices,” said Greg Bachrach, the current CEO of Kaboomracks and the post-merger CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.“By merging with A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp., we're accelerating our vision of an integrated digital and energy economy. Kaboomracks' strong industry presence and our Digital Energy technologies position us to set new standards in technology and sustainability.”Brian Snyder, the current Chief Strategy Officer of Kaboomracks and the post-merger Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer (CSIO) of A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp., shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“This merger is more than a business combination; it's a merging of values around sustainable innovation. Together, we will deliver groundbreaking solutions that address the growing need for large-scale, energy-efficient computing power in today's digital landscape.”The newly formed entity will operate under the A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. brand, delivering advanced blockchain and data processing solutions while broadening its reach to new industries and global markets. The combined enterprise focuses on developing scalable, high-impact solutions aligned with clean energy standards, meeting the increasing demands of a data-driven, energy-conscious world.About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.'s solutions are pioneers that meet diverse data processing needs through innovative, sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.About KaboomracksKaboomracks specializes in blockchain hardware solutions and offers a comprehensive network of distribution, consultation, and technology services. Known for its blockchain expertise and operational efficiency, Kaboomracks is a recognized leader in providing hardware for high-performance digital processing infrastructures.Forward-Looking Statements:This current press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to any products sold or cash flow from operations.Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein. They should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed occasionally with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Source: A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

