Magazine Luiza’S Remarkable Turnaround: Q3 2024 Profits Exceed Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Magazine Luiza, a leading Brazilian retailer, has reported a significant recovery in the third quarter of 2024.



The company posted a net of R$102.4 million ($18 million), reversing a loss of R$498.3 million ($87.4 million) from the same period in 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the retailer.



The adjusted net profit, which excludes non-recurring items, reached R$70.2 million ($12.3 million). This figure surpassed expectations, which ranged from R$10 million to R$33 million.



The company's performance demonstrates its resilience in the face of challenging economic conditions. Magazine Luiza 's net revenue grew by 4.9% year-over-year, totaling R$9 billion ($1.58 billion).



This growth occurred despite high interest rates and inflationary pressures in Brazil. The retailer's gross margin improved to 31.5%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous year.







The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reached R$713.5 million ($125.2 million).



This represents a significant improvement from the negative R$286 million ($50.2 million) reported in the same quarter of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 8%, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Magazine Luiza's Digital Transformation

Magazine Luiza's digital transformation strategy continues to bear fruit. The company's e-commerce sales grew by 1.3%, while physical store sales increased by 13.3%.



Total sales, including both online and offline channels, reached R$15 billion ($2.63 billion), a 4% increase from the previous year. The retailer's marketplace now accounts for 41% of online sales, totaling R$4.5 billion ($789.5 million) in the quarter.



This growth reflects the company's successful transition to a digital platform with diverse revenue streams. The Magalu app now boasts 47.8 million monthly active users, further solidifying its digital presence.



Magazine Luiza's management expressed confidence in the company's ability to maintain profitability regardless of interest rate fluctuations.



They emphasized the transformation of Magalu into a digital platform with new sources of revenue and profits, making it less exposed to macroeconomic oscillations.



The company 's focus on operational efficiency has yielded positive results. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 23.9%.



Financial expenses also reduced, now representing 4% of net revenue, a 1.3 percentage point improvement due to better cash flow management and recent interest rate cuts.



Magazine Luiza's performance comes amid a broader recovery in the Brazilian retail sector. The sector is expected to see more consistent growth towards the end of 2024, driven by monetary easing, controlled inflation, and a resilient job market.

MENAFN08112024007421016031ID1108865360