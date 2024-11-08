São Paulo’S Interlagos Circuit: From Racing Track To Multifaceted Entertainment Hub

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo has evolved beyond its racing roots. Once considered for privatization, it now serves as a versatile venue for various events. The city administration aims to utilize this million-square-meter space to generate revenue.



Renting Interlagos for artistic performances can cost over R$ 200,000 ($35,088). The official track rental is priced at R$ 40,000 ($7,017). The circuit charges for each day of event preparation. Meanwhile, the racing calendar remains busy with 14 sporting events scheduled until December 29, 2024.



Marcelo Flores, a professor of mega-event management at ESPM, has observed Interlagos' transformation. He notes that the circuit now aligns with global trends in arena design. Modern venues are built to accommodate diverse events, not just their primary purpose.



In the early 2010s, Flores organized a music festival at Interlago . He recalls the lack of infrastructure then. Since that time, the venue has undergone significant improvements. These upgrades cater to both motorsports and cultural projects.







The city's Annual Budget Bill allocated R$ 17 million ($2.98 million) for circuit management this year. Track renovations and other improvements, including a new tunnel, cost about R$ 163 million ($28.6 million). However, the city expects to collect R$ 300 million ($52.6 million) in taxes from F1-related economic activity.



Interlagos' revival has sparked improvements in the surrounding area. Access to the circuit, 22 km from the city center, has been a challenge. This year, an express train service eased travel to the Grand Prix. Free buses connected train stations to various circuit entry points.



Mayor Ricardo Nunes mentions plans to widen the Jurubatuba bridge. This project aims to reduce traffic congestion during events. The area around the circuit is also slated for changes.

Flores views São Paulo's large event space positively. He believes it's a good use of the area's potential. Without such a venue, mega-events might move to other cities, resulting in lost revenue for São Paulo.



For comparison, the three-day Lollapalooza festival in April 2024 attracted 240,000 attendees. Hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers benefit from these events. They plan for extra income based on the city's event calendar.



The Interlagos complex includes a karting track and a municipal park. Currently, these features are not visible from outside. The mayor plans to replace the outer wall with fencing to improve visibility from Interlagos Avenue.



Interlagos has transformed from an underutilized space to São Paulo's new hub for mega-shows and events. It now regularly hosts thousands of tourists for music festivals like Lollapalooza, The Town, and Primavera Sound.

