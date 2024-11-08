عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 35 0917


11/8/2024 6:46:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 11/13/2024 11/13/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,930 4,375
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 92.400 / 7.250 103.150 / 6.580
Total Number of Bids Received 39 30
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,280 5,975
Total Number of Successful Bids 26 23
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 26 23
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 92.400 / 7.250 103.150 / 6.580
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 92.500 / 7.220 103.450 / 6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 92.400 / 7.250 103.150 / 6.580
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 92.464 / 7.230 103.282 / 6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 92.500 / 7.220 103.450 / 6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 92.188 / 7.320 103.001 / 6.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 92.415 / 7.250 103.226 / 6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.48 1.37

MENAFN08112024004107003653ID1108865337


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search