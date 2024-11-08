(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into TKO Group Holdings, (NYSE: TKO), the board of directors, and the controlling stockholder for potential breaches of fiduciary duty.

Investigation Details:

TKO is controlled by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”) through its ownership of 53.6% of the total voting power of the Company's voting stock. Endeavor has designated a majority of directors to the board of directors of TKO. As a result of its control, Endeavor can influence TKO to engage in conflicted transactions and control the outcome of TKO's corporate actions that typically would require shareholder approval.

On October 24, 2024, TKO announced that it had entered into a transaction agreement with Endeavor Operating Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Endeavor, pursuant to which TKO agreed to acquire the Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG businesses from Endeavor for $3.25 billion in Company stock (the“Acquisition”). As a result of the Acquisition, Endeavor will increase its ownership stake in TKO from approximately 53% to 59%. Minority shareholders will have no say in the Acquisition, as Endeavor has approved the Acquisition by written consent without a minority vote.

BFA believes that the Acquisition is a conflicted transaction that may have resulted in the Company overpaying for Endeavor's businesses. Specifically, upon announcement of the Acquisition, TKO's stock price fell by more than 5% and likely would have fallen further had TKO not simultaneously announced a $2 billion stock repurchase program. Given Endeavor's control over TKO, BFA believes TKO minority stockholders may possess valid claims for breach of fiduciary duty against the board of directors of TKO and/or Endeavor.

