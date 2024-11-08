XT Announcement On Launching BURT (BURT)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that BURT (BURT) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The BURT/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (KASPA Eco).







About BURT

BURT is an exciting new addition to the KRC-20 ecosystem, telling the story of a Martian crypto adventure on Earth. With its playful, space-themed narrative, BURT aims to capture the imagination of the crypto community while leveraging the scalable, secure infrastructure of the Kaspa blockchain. BURT offers its community not just an engaging meme-driven concept, but also the opportunity to participate in a project built on fast and cost-effective blockchain technology.

This listing on XT marks an important milestone for BURT, providing the token with increased visibility and access to a larger trading community. As BURT continues its journey, the project seeks to expand its influence and grow its community within the KASPA ecosystem and beyond.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented:

“We are excited to bring BURT to XT Exchange. Its imaginative blend of crypto and Martian adventure makes it a unique and fun project, and we're looking forward to supporting BURT as it reaches new heights within the KASPA ecosystem.”

Website :

Blockchain Explorer :

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X:

Telegram:

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

BURT (BURT)

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

