(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Coronary artery bypass graft surgery devices are used in the surgery to improve blood flow to the obstructed coronary artery. Surgeons use these devices to treat people who have severe coronary heart disease.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Companies and Product Overview

6 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

Companies Featured



Amt Medical BV

ArtiFex Medical GmbH

Axcelon Biopolymers Corp

CardioPolymers Inc

Cardious Inc

Coromedic Ltd.

Cytograft Tissue Engineering Inc (Inactive)

enVVeno Medical Corp

Graft-Loc Inc.

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc

Haimai Medical Technology Co Ltd

iiTech BV

McGill University

Medical 21 Inc

Myocardial Assist Systems and Technology LLC

Neograft Technologies Inc

Nordicus Partners Corp

PetVivo Holdings Inc

Prekubator TTO

RegenMedTX LLC

SeamVad Ltd.

Surg Solutions SL

University College London

University of Arizona

University of California Davis

University of California Los Angeles Xeltis AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900