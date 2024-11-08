Breachlock Wins Publisher's Choice For Application Security In 2024 Top Infosec Innovator Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Continuous Attack Surface Discovery and Penetration Testing, received the Publisher's Choice Award for Application Security in the 2024 InfoSec Innovator Awards.

After receiving numerous awards and recognitions in 2024 for its innovations in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) , Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Application Security, BreachLock is proud to be the recipient of the Publisher's Choice Award for Application Security from Defense Magazine in the annual InfoSec Innovator Awards.

This award reflects BreachLock's commitment to providing customers with application security testing solutions that are scalable, efficient, flexible, and fast enough for enterprises to manage their application security how they want, when they want. With the understanding that application security is pivotal to moving its customers' businesses forward, BreachLock is committed to enabling customers to test and secure their applications on their own schedule, collaborate with in-house, certified experts in real-time to access the best remediation recommendations, and access flexible solutions and services for comprehensive security testing across their entire attack surface, and more. BreachLock offers application security solutions for both point-in-time and continuous security assessments.

Earlier this year, BreachLock was featured for both PTaaS and EASM in multiple 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports and has also received several prestigious awards for both PTaaS and ASM in the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards, the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity, the 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, and the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. These recognitions are a result of BreachLock's unwavering focus on fulfilling customers' needs and providing innovative solutions that help enterprises continuously secure not just their applications, but their entire attack surfaces.

Weighing in on receiving this award, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, commented, "BreachLock is committed to evolving not only its application security capabilities, but empowering enterprise security teams with more comprehensive and proactive tools for managing threats and exposures across their entire attack surfaces. Receiving the Publisher's Choice Award for Application Security is a direct reflection of that." Sehgal added, "Listening to our customers' needs is and always has been a top priority for BreachLock, and providing innovative solutions that help them continuously secure their applications and broader attack surfaces is critical - especially when it comes to reducing the time it takes to identify, prioritize, and remediate risks."

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, added "BreachLock embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach."

