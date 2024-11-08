RECORDATI: CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024 - REVENUE +12.0%, EBITDA(1) +11.8%, ADJUSTED NET INCOME(2) +9.5%



Consolidated net revenue of € 1,743.1 million in the first nine months, +12.0% or +9.3% on a like-for-like basis(3) and at constant exchange rates (CER)

EBITDA(1) of € 665.7 million, +11.8%, revenue margin of 38.2%

Adjusted net income(2) of € 445.4 million, +9.5%

Net income of € 338.4 million, +11.1%



Free cash flow(4) at € 434.3 million, +€ 42.5 million vs prior year



Net debt(5) at € 1,317.3 million, just below 1.6x EBITDA

targets for FY 2024 confirmed, excluding any potential contribution from Enjaymo®

Global Rare Diseases business to be further strengthened by announced agreement with Sanofi to acquire the global rights to Enjaymo®; deal expected to close by end of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals

Isturisa®approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with Cushing syndrome

Resolution to distribute an interim 2024 dividend of € 0.60 per share Approval of a new share buy-back program to service the stock option and performance shares plans



Milan, November 8th, 2024 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group's Interim Report on 30th September 2024, representing additional voluntary financial reporting (6). The Report was prepared using the assessment, measurement and recognition criteria prescribed by international accounting standards (IFRS). The Group's Interim Report dated 30th September 2024 will be available on 11th November at the company's offices and on the company's website () and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info ().

Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer of Recordati, commented:“During the first nine months, we delivered double-digit revenue and profit growth, reflecting the strong performance across the business with more patients benefiting from our therapies. These results reflect the continued commitment of all our people, who are instrumental to our success. With a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we are well positioned to achieve our upgraded financial objectives for FY 2024. Together, we will continue to build on our momentum and create lasting value for our stakeholders.

“I am also pleased to highlight our recent agreement with Sanofi to acquire the global rights to Enjaymo®, the only approved treatment option for patients with cold agglutinin disease. This transaction will reinforce our strong commitment to serving patients with rare diseases and is a strong strategic fit to our portfolio, bringing a product with a robust profile, supported by a strong team, with attractive financial contributions expected on both the top and bottom lines.”

Financial highlights



Consolidated net revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was € 1,743.1 million, up 12.0% versus the first nine months of 2023 or 9.3% on a like-for-like(3) basis at CER. This was driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first nine months of 2024 was € 35.9 million (-2.3%), mainly driven by the devaluation of the Turkish lira, particularly in the first and third quarters, which was compensated by high price inflation in Türkiye.





Specialty & Primary Care revenue totaled € 1,094.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, growing 11.1% or 6.5% on a like-for-like(3) basis at CER (+2.6% excluding Türkiye). This reflects a particularly strong performance from the Urology franchise with 51.4% growth versus the previous year, driven by the double-digit growth of Eligard® and the € 82.9 million contribution of Avodart® and Combodart®/Duodart®(7) (versus € 3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023). The Cardiovascular and Gastrointestinal franchises remained resilient and delivered slight growth, while the Cough and Cold business reflected solid in-market performance in the context of a softer flu season as compared to the previous year.



Rare Diseases revenue totaled € 605.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 14.1% as compared to the first nine months of 2023, or 14.5% at CER, driven by the key growth franchises of Oncology and Endocrinology which continue to show substantial further growth potential. The Endocrinology franchise achieved net revenue of € 239.4 million, an increase of 36.0% and reflecting the continued strong performance of Isturisa® and double-digit growth of Signifor®. The Oncology franchise achieved net revenue of € 175.9 million, an increase of 17.1%, driven by double-digit growth from both Qarziba® and Sylvant®. The Metabolic franchise achieved net revenue of € 190.2 million, a decrease of 6.9%, mainly due to generic competition for Carbaglu® in the US and EMEA, with growth in other international markets.



Adjusted operating income (8) was € 539.5 million for the first nine months of 2024, up 9.7% over the previous year, and 31.0% of net revenue versus 31.6% in the same period last year. Operating income was € 504.1 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 14.9% over the first nine months of 2023, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 28.1 million (versus € 47.2 million in first nine months of 2023), arising from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired rare oncology inventory. Non-recurring costs were € 7.3 million in the first nine months of 2024, versus € 5.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, which includes € 2.5 million related to the agreement with Sanofi for the global rights to Enjaymo®.



EBITDA (1) was € 665.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, up 11.8% compared to the first nine months of 2023, with margin of 38.2% of net revenue, in line with the previous year. Strong revenue and operating leverage were, in part, offset by a reduction in adjusted gross profit margin due to the consolidation of Avodart® and Combodart®/ Duodart® and product mix.



Financial expenses were € 62.3 million, up by € 13.3 million compared to the previous year, including € 2.8 million in FX losses (mostly unrealized, compared to losses of € 0.3 million in the first nine months of 2023) and € 3.9 million of net monetary losses from hyperinflation accounting (compared to a gain of € 1.8 million in the first nine months of 2023).



Adjusted net income (2) was € 445.4 million, 25.6% of revenue, up by 9.5% compared to the same period of 2023, with higher adjusted operating income partially offset by an increase in financial expenses and a higher tax rate, following a statutory tax rate increase in some countries. Net income was € 338.4 million, 19.4% of revenue, an increase of 11.1% versus first nine months of 2023, with the higher tax rate and financing expenses offsetting the higher operating income.



Free cash flow (4) was € 434.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, an increase of € 42.5 million versus the the first nine months of 2023, driven by higher EBITDA which was slightly offset by higher interests and income taxes paid.



Net debt (5) as of 30th September 2024 was € 1,317.3 million, or leverage of just below 1.6x EBITDA(6), compared to net debt of € 1,579.4 million on 31st December 2023.

Shareholders' equity was € 1,876.1 million.



Pipeline and Corporate Development

The Isturisa® new drug application (NDA) was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September for the treatment of adult patients with Cushing syndrome.

On October 4th, the Group announced an agreement with Sanofi to acquire the global rights to Enjaymo®, a biologic which is the only approved targeted product for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease (CAD), a rare B-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. In 2022, Enjaymo® was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission (EC) and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Enjaymo® generated approximately € 100 million in revenue over the last 12 months as of August 2024 and is expected to generate revenue in excess of € 150 million in FY 2025, with peak sales potential of € 250-300 million. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive at the EBITDA level, with margin above the current Rare Diseases average as of 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, Recordati will make an upfront payment of US$ 825 million and additional commercial milestone payments of up to US$ 250 million if net sales reach certain thresholds at or above the top end of peak year sales expectations. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to regulatory clearances (see also press release issued on October 4th 2024). The deal will be funded by existing cash and new committed bank debt facilities.

Business outlook

Thanks to continued strong momentum, the Group is on track to deliver the targets for FY 2024 as adjusted upward on July 30th (excluding any potential contribution from Enjaymo®):



Net revenue between € 2,300 and € 2,340 million

EBITDA(1) between € 845 and € 865 million; margin of +/- 37%

Adjusted net income(2) between € 560 and € 580 million; margin of +/- 24.5% Minimal contribution expected from Enjaymo®, subject to timing of regulatory approvals

Additional resolutions

Interim dividend 2024

The Board of Directors passed a resolution to distribute an interim 2024 dividend to shareholders of € 0.60 (gross of tax withholdings) per share outstanding at the ex-dividend date, thus excluding treasury stock held in the Company's portfolio on that date. The 2024 interim dividend will be payable as of 20th November 2024 (record date 19th November 2024), with coupon no. 34, to shareholders registered on 18th November 2024. The Independent Auditor EY S.p.A. has issued the opinion required by Art. 2433 – bis, paragraph 5 of the Italian Civil Code, which is available at the company's offices. The Directors' Report and Recordati S.p.A. financial statements as of 30th June 2024, based on which the latter's Board of Directors resolved the distribution of the interim dividend, are available at the company's office and website (), and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info ().

Limited assurance on sustainability reporting

In compliance with the Italian Legislative Decree No. 125/2024 – transposing in Italy the EU Directive No. 2022/2464 on Corporate Sustainability Reporting (so called“CSRD”) – the Board of Directors, upon proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has resolved to integrate – starting from this financial year 2024 - the mandate for activities regarding the limited assurance attestation on sustainability reporting, set forth by the aforementioned decree, to Ernst & Young S.p.A., by extending to such activities the current engagement granted by the Shareholders Meeting held on 29th April 2020 with respect to the attestation of the non-financial disclosure.

Appointment of the new Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to art.154-bis of TUF

The Board of Directors has appointed, until revocation and upon favourable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors Niccolo Giovannini - VP Group Finance, reporting to Luigi La Corte, Group Chief Financial Officer - as Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to of TUF and art.25 of the Articles of Association. The appointment is effective as of today, following the approval of Group's Interim Report on 30th September 2024.

Approval of a new share buy-back program to service the stock option and performance shares plans

Today, the Board of Directors has also approved the launch of a new share buy-back program under art. 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 for a maximum of 1,500,000 ordinary shares with a maximum cash outlay of € 90,000,000. This implements the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' meeting held on 22nd April 2024 to purchase Recordati ordinary shares in order to service current and future stock option/performance shares plans in favour of the Recordati Group's management or share-based incentive plans that might be approved by the Company in the future.

All details required by the applicable regulations on the launch of the share buy-back program - whose start is envisaged on 12th November 2024 until 15th April 2025, following the end of the current buyback programme envisaged by 11th November 2024 as announced on 9th May 2024 - will be included in a specific press release that will be issued according to law and to which reference is made.

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of EUSA Pharma to the gross margin of acquired inventory according to IFRS 3.

(2) Net income excluding the amortization and write-down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of EUSA Pharma to the gross margin of acquired inventory pursuant to IFRS 3, and monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(3) Pro-forma growth calculated excluding revenue of Avodart® and Combodart®/ Duodart® for both 2024 and 2023.

(4) Total cash flow excluding financing items, milestones, dividends, purchases of treasury shares net of proceeds from exercise of stock options.

(5) Cash and cash equivalents, less bank debts and loans, which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

(6) Please note that Italian Legislative Decree 25/2016, which implements Directive 2013/50/EU, no longer stipulates the submission of an interim management report, which was previously required in terms of paragraph 5 of Art. 154- ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.

(7) Trademarks are owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies. Transition of commercialization effectively concluded.

(8) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses and non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of EUSA Pharma to the gross margin of acquired inventory according to IFRS 3.

