The report provides comprehensive information about the Positive Airway Pressure Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Positive airway pressure is a method of respiratory ventilation used primarily in the treatment of sleep apnea. PAP ventilation can also be used during the "weaning off" period of a ventilated intensive care patient, in exacerbations of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), pulmonary edema and other settings of respiratory failure. PAP machines keep pressured air flowing through the airways of the throat. The patient wears a face mask which is attached to a tube and a machine that blows the pressurized air through mask into the airway and this air acts like a balloon keeping the windpipe open during sleep.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Positive Airway Pressure Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Positive Airway Pressure Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Positive Airway Pressure Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Airing LLC Company Overview

5.1.1 Airing LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.3 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Company Overview

5.4 Cleveland Medical Devices Inc Company Overview

5.5 Discover Medical Device Ltd (Inactive) Company Overview

5.6 Duke University Company Overview

5.7 Equalize Health India Pvt Ltd Company Overview

5.8 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd Company Overview

5.9 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Company Overview

5.10 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Company Overview

5.11 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Company Overview

5.12 Institute for Transformative Technologies Company Overview

5.13 KeepMED Ltd Company Overview

5.14 Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation Company Overview

5.15 Metamason Inc Company Overview

5.16 National Aeronautics and Space Administration Company Overview

5.17 NovaResp Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.18 PATH Company Overview

5.19 Rafina Innovations Inc Company Overview

5.20 REMSleep Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.21 RespiNova Ltd Company Overview

5.22 Rhinomed Ltd Company Overview

5.23 Sleep Secure LLC Company Overview

5.24 Tel Aviv University Company Overview

5.25 Universitas Padjadjaran Company Overview

5.26 Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd Company Overview

5.27 Yantram Medtech Pvt Ltd Company Overview

6 Positive Airway Pressure Devices- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

