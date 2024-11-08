The Launch Of Fortress Mortgage Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 40 years of combined experience in the residential mortgage industry, seasoned professionals Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli are proud to introduce Fortress Mortgage Advisors, a newly established mortgage lending firm.



Fortress Mortgage Advisors is set to redefine the mortgage with a unique, client-focused approach. Unlike most mortgage companies that concentrate solely on financing a transaction, Fortress Mortgage Advisors offers a comprehensive, holistic strategy, integrating mortgage decisions with each client's overall financial plan. LiPari and Andriulli recognize that a mortgage is more than just a loan-it's a pivotal component of an individual's overall financial well-being. By working closely with clients' real estate agents, financial advisors, and other professionals, the firm ensures that mortgage solutions are aligned with long-term financial objectives.



“After decades in the mortgage business, most of which at Bond Street Mortgage, we decided it was time to start our own company,” said Craig Andriulli.“We gained invaluable insights during our time at Bond Street. Notwithstanding what we learned over the years, we realized the need for a firm that truly views the mortgage process as a key piece of a larger financial puzzle.”



Michael LiPari added,“Our goal is to offer a consultative, personalized experience for each client. By taking them through our process, we ensure they are making informed decisions that benefit their financial futures.”



With their extensive industry expertise, Andriulli and LiPari's new firm is committed to being a trusted partner, helping individuals align their mortgage strategies with their overall financial goals.



About Fortress Mortgage Advisors:

Fortress Mortgage Advisors, founded by Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli, stands apart in the mortgage industry with a holistic, client centric approach. By collaborating with real estate professionals, CPAs, attorneys, and financial advisors, the firm ensures that mortgage solutions integrate seamlessly with long-term financial goals. With over 40 years of combined experience, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is committed to delivering personalized mortgage solutions that prioritize financial stability and growth.





Lucy Rizzo

Fortress Mortgage Advisors

+1 888-973-4791

...

