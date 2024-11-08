Implantica Presents The Third Quarter 2024 On November 15 At 15:00 CEST
VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2024 at 15:00 CET on November 15. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.
The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the LINK below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
Speakers:
CEO Peter Forsell
CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
[email protected]
Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 8, 2024 at 11:50 a.m. CET.
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit for further information.
