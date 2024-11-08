(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 8 November 2024 at 12:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Stange)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Astrid Stange

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84099/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 889 Unit price: 40.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 889 Volume weighted average price: 40.35 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

