ZKH Group Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Friday, November 22, 2024
Date
11/8/2024 5:16:20 AM
SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH ), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, on Friday, November 22, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-6115
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-963-976
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Access Code:
|
9045994
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 29, 2024:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
9322507
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About ZKH Group Limited
ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH ) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's
digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. The Company also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, the Company empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.
For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
ZKH Group Limited
IR Department
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi
Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
