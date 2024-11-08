ZKH Group Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Friday, November 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH ), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024, on Friday, November 22, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets. The Company's management will hold an call on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong: +852-5808-1995 Access Code: 9045994

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 29, 2024:

United States:



+1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9322507

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH ) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's

digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. The Company also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, the Company empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.

For more information, please visit .

