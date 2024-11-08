Halfaya Oilfield Employee Shines Through In His Commitment To Safety

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report com:

At CNPC's Halfaya Oilfield, Feng Jianxun, manager of the HSE department, has dedicated himself to ensuring the safe and efficient progress of the project. His day begins with routine visits and continuous spot checks, reflecting his belief that only by being on the ground can one truly understand the security situation and make timely adjustments.

Continue Reading

Feng has contributed significantly to the safety management framework, editing more than 40 safety documents, 29 of which he authored himself. His work on the four-prevention system and five security checkpoints has established a robust security foundation at the Halfaya Oilfield, ensuring that all operations follow the highest safety standards.

Despite his demanding responsibilities, Feng never forgets his family. His dedication to his family is the driving force behind his work. This deep sense of responsibility also fuels his commitment to safeguarding the welfare of thousands of employees working overseas.

Feng's dedication is part of a larger narrative shared by countless CNPC employees who have spent more than 30 years working far from home to tap into global energy markets.

As Feng puts it, "All overseas employees can come to work happily and return home safely."

SOURCE com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED