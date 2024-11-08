Acer Announces Consolidated Revenues For October At NT$18.82 Billion, Year-To-October At NT$217.41 Billion With 10.1% Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for October at NT$18.82 billion, and for year-to-October at NT$217.41 billion with 10.1% growth year-on-year (YoY), while revenues from the personal computers[1] and display business grew 9.3% YoY year-to-October. Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 32.5% of the group's total revenues in October and 28.4% year-to-October. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their October revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Acerpure Inc.'s stock (ticker: 7794) will start trading on the emerging stock board of the Taipei Exchange on November 15, its revenues grew 57.0% YoY in October and 48.4% YoY year-to-October

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 26.3%

YoY in October and 71.0% YoY year-to-October Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 23.8% YoY in October and 33.0% YoY year-to-October

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

