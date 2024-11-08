Master Validation Plan Course: The Unwritten Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: November 25, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Master Validation Plan - The Unwritten Requirements" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FDA Warning Letters and recent high-profile recalls indicate major cGMP deficiencies in many companies. One major failing is lack of sufficient or targeted risk-based company-wide V&V planning. Starting with a Master Validation Plan, evaluating its elements against ISO 14971 hazard analysis/risk management, allows development of meaningful product validations. The roles of different V&V protocols.

How to employ equipment/process DQs, IQs, OQs, and PQs, or their equivalents per ASTM E2500, against a background of limited company resources (personnel, budget, time). A matrix simplifies "as-product", "in-product", process, and equipment, et al, software V&VT, assuring key FDA requirements are not overlooked.

What is the FDA definition of "risk based" and how is it documented in the V&V test report. Additional recommended supporting systems/documentation. The QMS/CGMP and 21 CFR Part 11 must also be considered.

Why Should You Attend

Verification and validation requirements have always been part of the US FDA's GMPs. However, with increasing technology, both industry and regulatory agencies expectations have increased. Recent high-profile field problems indicate that V&V activities are not planned or carried out as completely as expected, are not documented in a top tier Master Validation Plan, and may not be fully utilizing the power of current risk management tools, as identified in ISO 14971.

The FDA/ICH Q-series provide valuable insights for all regulated industries, not just pharma. The billions of dollars spent by industry annually for V&V are not providing the product safety or efficacy seemingly promised. For most companies, the fixes are not rocket-science, but proper up-front V&V planning and execution, documented in a corporate MVP and implemented by other V&V documents.

Webinar Takeaway



Verification or Validation - Recent regulatory expectations

The Master Validation Plan and its structure

Product Validation - how it differs from process/equipment V&V

Process/Equipment/Facility Validation including FDA's recent guidance

"Requirements" - the Start of V&V

When and How to use DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ, or their equivalents

How to use Product Risk Management Tools (per ISO 14971 and ICH Q9)

The New 10 key documents for software validation; Cybersecurity

Incorporating 21 CFR Part 11 requirements Suggested "test case" formats

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 3.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:



Senior Management in Drugs, Devices, Biologics, Dietary

Supplements

QA

RA

R&D

Engineering

Production

Operations Consultants, Others tasked with Product, Process, Software Validation Responsibilities

Key Topics Covered:

11:00 - 11:05 Intro 5 mins

11:05 - 11:20 1: VMP, The Unwritten Requirements ~75 mins 70 slides



Verification and Validation - defined

VMP Planning and the VMP

Individual Validation Plan / Test Report

Requirements

DQ, IQ, OQ, PQs: Test Cases, Examples

Determine the number of PQs - no "rule of threes" Software V&V documentation

11:20 - 11:30 Break/Q&A 10 mins

11:30 - 12:10 2: Risk ~40 mins 46 slides



Mandatory

ISO 14971 and ICH Q9

What Risk Is, and Isn't

The Risk Management File Narrative; Hazards List, FTA, D-, P-, and U-FMECAs

12:10 - 12:50 3: Use Engineering ~40 mins 40 slides



Used "as needed"

IEC 62366-1, -2

A Human Factors / Use Engineering "Process"

The 9 Stages The UE File

12:50 -- 13:00 Q&A ~10 mins

Summation

Speakers:

John E Lincoln

Principal

J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC

John E. Lincoln is Principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company, with over 32 years experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries, 18 of which as a full time independent FDA-regulated industry consultant. Mr. Lincoln has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan. He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS / CGMP audits and problem remediation and FDA responses, new / changed product 510(k)s, process / product / equipment including QMS and software validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files / reports, Design Control / Design History Files, Technical Files. He's held positions in Manufacturing Engineering, QA, QAE, Regulatory Affairs, to the level of Director and VP (R&D).

In addition, he has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace. He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CAPA, 510(k)s, risk analysis / management, FDA / GMP audits, validation, root cause analysis, and others. He is a graduate of UCLA.

For more information about this training visit

