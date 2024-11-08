Danube Home Elevates Outdoor Living Spaces With Its Modern, Stylish Furniture And Customisation Services

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Date: Dubai, UAE, November 08, 2024

Danube Home , the region's largest provider of indoor and outdoor furnishing solutions, has unveiled its expansive collection of garden products that will upgrade outdoor living spaces at homes, ushering in new lifestyles. Promoting maximum comfort and exuding luxury, the products reaffirm Danube Home's legacy as a master curator of items that are aesthetically pleasing and durable in the long run.

Danube Home's latest series, Sunset to Sunrise , boasts outdoor furnishing and enhancement solutions ranging from myriad furniture choices to ornate garden dcor and custom landscaping. Homeowners can explore all products as well as avail additional services like customization, installation, and extended warranty along with easy payment plans like Tabby and credit card equated monthly installment.

Moreover, Danube Home's in-house brand ' Eden Garden' encompasses modern designs with long-term functionality. It specialises in premium outdoor furniture, transforming gardens and balconies into recreational havens. Dining sets are designed to match any occasion. They feature tables perfect for al fresco settings, accompanied by reclining chairs for relaxation and leisure. From swings and benches to loungers and chairs, the brand's diverse seating options contribute to the beauty of gardens and balconies. Sofa sets are staple for rejuvenation and offer the option to accommodate any number of people through personalisation. Modern bar counters are designed to promote socialisation and deliver unique experiences.

Mr Sayed Habib , Director of Danube Home , said,“We are excited to showcase our distinctive collection of outdoor products that will surely uplift living spaces like garden and balconies. The products are developed with the finest materials to ensure long-term durability. Our exclusive personalisation service brings into life the vision of the customers. We build products defined by the customer's choice of design, functionality, and material. Our team of interior experts, 'Design n Develop', analyses customers' living spaces before suggesting layouts that best utilise the space.”

Danube Home's in-house customisation service enables homeowners to curate product design as per their choice. This flexibility redresses challenges faced by customers who cannot upgrade outdoor areas with readymade products due to either space or style. The brand's interior experts conduct detailed analysis of the site to be furnished and propose suitable product designs that match the customer's preference. Now homeowners can enjoy the luxury of gazebos and comfort of sofas defined by their personal style and home ambiance. This underscores the brand's distinct customer-centric approach that sets it apart from other players in the market.

Spacious gazebos steal the spotlight of Danube Home's current outdoor offerings. The latest design allows homeowners to retreat outdoors anytime without worrying about unfavourable weather conditions. Equipped with high-quality glass facades on sturdy aluminium frames, water-resistant parts, and portable air conditioning systems, gazebos create the ideal indoor space that allows residents to dine, socialise, or simply spend time outside.

Danube Home also offers outdoor dcor, including artisan pots, carved showpieces, and chic stools. Its more intricate ornamental offerings are elegant water fountains that amplify the therapeutic effect of gardens with the soothing cadence of falling water. Customers can choose to adorn spaces with lifelike greenery in the form of potted plants, hanging plants, and artificial fences.

To amp up the swimming pool area, Danube Home's loungers are practically designed for sun basking and relaxation. Furthermore, for extra comfort, customers can use adjustable umbrellas for cooling and shade.

Whether it is landscaping of gardens or pools, Danube Home's end-to-end furnishing and improvement solutions transform the customer's vision to life. From design and material to quality and durability, Danube Home is committed to deliver products that meet the expectations of every customer.