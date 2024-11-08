Shoshana Leffler Calls For Early STEM Education Support To Close Opportunity Gaps

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 8th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Developmental geneticist and STEM educator Shoshana Leffler is advocating for increased support for early STEM education to spark curiosity and close opportunity gaps in underrepresented communities. Leffler, who holds a Ph.D. in Developmental Genetics from New York University and has a teaching career focused on hands-on, inquiry-based learning, believes more need the resources to introduce STEM at younger ages.

“Students should have access to quality STEM experiences as early as possible,” says Leffler.“When students experience science through real-world applications-whether it's through studying water quality or the chemistry of cooking-they build essential problem-solving skills early. And research shows students engaged in STEM at a young age are far more likely to pursue these fields later.”

The Need for Early STEM Exposure

Data supports the value of early STEM education. According to the National Science Foundation, early STEM learning boosts math and science achievement and improves students' problem-solving skills. Yet, access to effective STEM programs remains limited. Only 20% of low-income schools in the U.S. offer strong STEM education, creating a significant gap in readiness for science and technology careers, especially for students in underserved communities.

“Introducing STEM early can reduce achievement gaps, increase graduation rates, and prepare students for a future where technology and science will play a role in nearly every career,” Leffler emphasizes.“We're not just teaching science; we're building a foundation of curiosity and resilience.”

Shoshana's Approach to STEM Education

Leffler is known for her unique approach to STEM education. She has developed the“Cerebellum Math Model,” a predictive tool to study childhood brain cancer, which highlights her commitment to applying complex science to real-world issues. Her experience as a developmental geneticist shapes her hands-on teaching methods, encouraging students to explore science in ways that are practical and engaging.

“Too often, students believe STEM is out of reach, especially if they haven't seen science applied to things they experience in daily life. By integrating STEM into classroom activities like cooking or environmental studies, we make it accessible and exciting,” Leffler explains.

A Call for Resources and Collaboration

Leffler believes that collaborative efforts are essential to advancing STEM education. She advocates for funding that enables schools to access lab materials, technology, and resources, especially in Title I schools, which serve high numbers of low-income families. Studies show that students in well-funded STEM programs demonstrate a 30% increase in science scores by the eighth grade compared to those in under-resourced schools.

“Equipping every student with resources to learn STEM doesn't just benefit those students,” says Leffler.“It benefits society as a whole. Imagine the impact if we cultivated these skills in every community, not just a few.”

The Future of STEM Education

Leffler's vision extends beyond the classroom. She wants to see partnerships between schools, nonprofits, and local businesses that provide access to mentorship, internships, and educational materials.“Bringing together communities to support STEM makes a real difference. When students see professionals from diverse backgrounds in STEM careers, it can inspire them to see these fields as possible for themselves,” she says.

With technology and science set to shape the future, Leffler's push for expanded early STEM education is both timely and necessary. She calls on policymakers, educators, and parents to recognize that early investment in STEM education can bridge gaps in opportunity, strengthen communities, and equip students with the skills they need for future success.

