The global market for coffee machines was valued at $12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029. Europe accounted for 35.1% of the market in 2023.
The report analyzes the global market for coffee machines, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side.
This report covers technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, as well as the market forces impacting the industry, its many product types, distribution channels and end users. The report evaluates the leading companies in the global market, as well as the factors driving market growth and regional dynamics.
Market Drivers/Opportunities
Growing awareness of health and wellness Shift in consumer preferences towards premium coffee Rising demand for personalized coffee experiences Innovation in specialty coffee machines
Market Restraints/Challenges
Cultural differences in coffee consumption habits Regulatory compliance and trade barriers
Emerging Technologies
Material selection Waste reduction Energy efficiency Automated milk frothing and texturing Cold brew and nitro cold brew capabilities Smart coffee machines
Leading Companies in the Global Coffee Machines Market
De'Longhi Appliances Electrolux Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co Koninklijke Philips N.V Melitta Group
The report includes:
An up-to-date overview of the global markets for coffee machines Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the current size of the global market for coffee machines and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, end user, distribution channel, and geographic region A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for coffee machines over the next five years (2024-2029) Analysis of the industry value chain, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved Coverage of technological innovations, regulatory compliance and trade barriers of the global coffee machine market A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments Profiles of the leading market vendors
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $12.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $15.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
PESTEL Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Technological Innovations Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellness Environmental Sustainability Consumer Preference for Premium Coffee Market Challenges
Climate Change Threatening Production and Yields Cultural Differences in Coffee Consumption Regulatory Compliance and Trade Barriers Market Opportunities
Adoption of Smart Home Technology Personalized and Customized Coffee Experiences Innovation in Specialty Coffee Machines
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
United States China Japan Germany United Kingdom France Italy Canada Brazil South Korea
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Smart Coffee Machines AI and ML Integration Precision Brewing Technology Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Features Automated Milk Frothing and Texturing Grind Control and Integrated Grinders Touchscreen Interfaces and User Profiles Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew Capabilities Smart Sensors and Maintenance Alerts Single-Serve Customization and Multi-Drink Options Integrated Water Filtration Systems Augmented Reality Training and Support
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis Procurement of Raw Materials Component Manufacturing Assembly and Production Logistics and Distribution Retail and Consumer Sales After-Sales and Support Services
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis, by Product Type
Drip/Filter Coffee Machines Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines Traditional Espresso Machines Other Product Types Market Analysis, by End User
Commercial and Corporate Hospitality Industry Individual and Home Retail and On-the-Go Other End Users Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
Multi-Branded Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Other Distribution Channels Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies' Strategies Emerging Trends and Competitive Dynamics Strategic Analysis Analysis of Leading Companies' Market Shares
Company Profiles
De'Longhi Appliances S.R.L. Electrolux Glen Dimplex Group Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Melitta Group Nestle Newell Brands Panasonic Corp. Robert Bosch
