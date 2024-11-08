The global for coffee machines was valued at $12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029. Europe accounted for 35.1% of the market in 2023.

The report analyzes the global market for coffee machines, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side.

This report covers technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, as well as the market forces impacting the industry, its many product types, distribution channels and end users. The report evaluates the leading companies in the global market, as well as the factors driving market growth and regional dynamics.

Market Drivers/Opportunities



Growing awareness of health and wellness

Shift in consumer preferences towards premium coffee

Rising demand for personalized coffee experiences Innovation in specialty coffee machines

Market Restraints/Challenges



Cultural differences in coffee consumption habits Regulatory compliance and trade barriers

Emerging Technologies



Material selection

Waste reduction

Energy efficiency

Automated milk frothing and texturing

Cold brew and nitro cold brew capabilities Smart coffee machines

Leading Companies in the Global Coffee Machines Market



De'Longhi Appliances

Electrolux

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

Koninklijke Philips N.V Melitta Group

The report includes:



An up-to-date overview of the global markets for coffee machines

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current size of the global market for coffee machines and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, end user, distribution channel, and geographic region

A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for coffee machines over the next five years (2024-2029)

Analysis of the industry value chain, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved

Coverage of technological innovations, regulatory compliance and trade barriers of the global coffee machine market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments Profiles of the leading market vendors



Key Attributes:

