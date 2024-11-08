(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Managed SD-WAN Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Networks demand high with on-demand and programmable features to keep pace with the growth of modern, dynamic infrastructures. These are pivotal in discussions about digital infrastructure because they are the backbone of the ecosystem. The SD-WAN is considered mature, with expectations of steady growth for many years before any decline.

SD-WAN leads the charge in the transformation necessary for digital operations. It delivers the flexible, scalable, high-performance, and intelligent networks that enterprises need to manage their complex configurations, including cloud services, Software-as-a-Service, remote work, and their own sites and data centers.

Multi-cloud networking provides additional software services that enable enterprises to manage, optimize, and govern workloads across various cloud providers. With SD-WAN, users and applications are widely distributed, and it offers robust built-in observability and monitoring capabilities, further enhanced by service providers integrating more intelligence from their element managers.

This report has identified growth opportunities focused on three areas with untapped potential for network service providers - security threat intelligence, Monitoring-as-a-Service, and a concentrated effort on smart infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Environment

Definitions

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

North American Managed SD-WAN Revenue Forecast

North American Managed SD-WAN Site Forecast

North American Managed SD-WAN Overlay Forecast North American Managed SD-WAN Underlay Forecast

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Security Threat Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2 - Monitoring-as-a-Service Growth Opportunity 3 - Double Down on Smart Infrastructure

