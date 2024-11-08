Monsha’At: 23 Agreements Worth Over SAR 580 Million Signed On Day 3 Of Biban 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the third day of the Biban24, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) under the theme "A Global Destination for Opportunities," over 23 agreements were signed, along with several project launches valued at more than 580 million SAR. Taking place at the Riyadh Front & Center, Biban 2024 aims to drive the growth and development of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration among local and international entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing its commitment to advancing entrepreneurship in the Saudi tourism sector, The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has announced the signing of several landmark agreements with a range of financial institutions - including Arab National Bank, Raedah Finance, Tawkeel Finance, Murabaha Marena, Al Jabr Finance, Taseer Arabia, and Manafea Finance - at Biban24.

In line with Vision 2030, these agreements are fully geared towards strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector and supporting projects that contribute to the development of local tourism.

Reaffirming its commitment to powering the future of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at also signed a strategic agreement with Microsoft Saudi Arabia to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to realize their potential by providing greater access to vital technical and technological guidance, as well as cloud services through the Founder Hub platform.

At the event, Microsoft Saudi Arabia also announced an Entrepreneurship Competition to support the entrepreneurial sector and encourage the growth of SMEs.

Day 3 of Biban 2024 also saw Monsha'at partner with Oracle to enhance incubator and accelerator programs in the Kingdom and beyond. The partnership will leverage Monsha'at and Oracle's resources to offer cloud services, data analytics tools, and AI solutions to support startups and SMEs.

This included the announcement of Monsha'at's partnership with Zoom to offer discounted and comprehensive virtual meeting solutions. Google also officially announced a strategic agreement with Monsha'at to launch the Digital Marketing Enablement Initiative.

The final rounds of the Entrepreneurship World Cup also picked up pace, with over 100 finalists taking part in the finals of the annual startup pitch competition.

