AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Supporters: 'People Will Use All Their Might, But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on November 8 addressesd supporters and party workers in a message. While speaking to news agency ANI, the former CM said,“We have gone through the most difficult times in the last two years... Many attempts were made to break and buy us but we did not break.”

The AAP supremo further claimed that forces against the party will do anything to defeat them in Assembly polls, but they can't let such forces win.

"All the workers of Aam Aadmi Party have become a family with more strength and passion... In the next few months, in the Delhi Assembly elections, these people will do everything to defeat us in the Delhi assembly elections. People will use all their might, but we should not let these forces win under any circumstances...," he said.

Earlier on November 2, the former CM asked Delhi residents to re-elect his party's government in the upcoming assembly elections. While addressing a rally on the ocassion of Vishwakarma Puja at at Transport Nagar, Kejriwal said,“You don't need to pay water bills. Form our government again in February and I will waive off your water bills. During Sheila Dikshit's time, there used to be power cuts for 8 hours. Now we are providing 24-hour electricity.”



The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.

Delhi MCD polls next week

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on November 14. This time, the mayoral post is reserved for a Dalit candidate. The tenure for the candidate, however, will be truncated to just five months due to a seven-month delay caused by a political deadlock between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from agencies)