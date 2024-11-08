Fleury’S Q3 Profit Jumps 9.5% Following Hermes Pardini Merger

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fleury, a leading Brazilian healthcare company, has reported a significant increase in its third-quarter profits for 2024. The company's results reflect a strategic merger and robust performance.



Fleury's net reached R$ 190.7 million ($33.5 million), marking a 9.5% increase from the previous year. This growth stems from Fleury's merger with Instituto Hermes Pardini in May 2023.



The combined entity has shown remarkable synergy, leveraging strengths from both organizations. Fleury's EBITDA also saw a healthy rise of 6.2%, reaching R$ 537.4 million ($94.3 million).



The company's revenue growth tells a story of marke expansion and service diversification. Fleury recorded a net revenue of R$ 1.962 billion ($344.2 million), a 5% year-on-year increase.



This growth was not uniform across all sectors, highlighting the company's adaptability to market demands. Jeane Tsutsui, Fleury's CEO, emphasized the company's consistent performance.







She pointed out strong growth in key markets like São Paulo and Minas Gerais, both showing over 10% growth. Mobile healthcare services emerged as a standout performer, growing by 20.8% and contributing 7.8% to total revenue.

Fleury's Financial Management and Strategic Growth

Fleury's financial management also showed improvement. The company reduced its financial expenses by 6% compared to the same period in 2023.



Net debt decreased by 7% quarter-over-quarter, reaching R$ 1.872 billion ($328.4 million) in September. The B2B segment of Fleury 's operations demonstrated significant growth.



It accounted for 23.5% of the company's revenue, showing an 8.4% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by the expansion of lab-to-lab services and new hospital partnerships.



Fleury's success extends beyond traditional diagnostic services. The company's New Links and Health Platform revenue reached R$ 198.4 million ($34.8 million), growing by 8.4%.



This diversification strategy includes specialized treatment centers, such as the recently launched Endometriosis Center. The company's financial results reflect a balanced approach to growth and efficiency.



Fleury has maintained a low leverage ratio of 1.0, indicating strong financial health. The average cost of debt remained competitive at CDI + 1.17% in the third quarter.



Fleury's performance demonstrates the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions. By focusing on core strengths while exploring new growth avenues, Fleury has positioned itself as a resilient player in Brazil's healthcare sector.



In short, the company's strategy of combining traditional services with innovative healthcare solutions appears to be paying off.

