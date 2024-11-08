(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Countermeasure System Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenue for the Airborne Countermeasure System Market is set to surpass US$12 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Technological Advancement in Airborne Warfare

Modern airborne warfare involves highly advanced weapons systems like radar-guided missiles, infrared (IR) seekers, and electronic warfare (EW) threats. This evolution in threats necessitates the development of sophisticated countermeasure systems capable of detecting, deceiving, or neutralizing enemy attacks. Advancements in electronic countermeasures, such as jammers and decoys, have become critical for protecting aircraft from radar and communication systems. ECM technologies continue to improve, making it easier for aircraft to evade detection and targeting by enemy forces.

Infrared-guided missiles pose a significant threat to military aircraft, leading to advancements in infrared countermeasure systems. Technologies like Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) are becoming more efficient at protecting aircraft from heat-seeking missiles. Similarly, radar countermeasures have advanced to counter modern radar systems and long-range detection technologies. AI and machine learning are being integrated into countermeasure systems, enabling faster threat detection and response times. Autonomous countermeasure systems can analyze incoming threats and deploy the appropriate counteractions without human intervention, which is crucial in high-intensity combat scenarios.

Segment Overview

On the basis of application, combat operations dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The airborne countermeasure market for combat operations plays a crucial role in enhancing the survivability of aircraft in hostile environments. Airborne countermeasures are designed to detect, deceive, or neutralize threats from enemy radar, missile systems, and other detection systems. These systems are essential for modern combat operations, where the threat landscape continues to evolve with advancements in missile and detection technologies.

System Type



Radar Warning Receivers

Missile Approach Warning Systems

Chaff and Flare Dispensing Systems

Directed Energy Weapons

Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Radio Frequency Jammers

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems Others

Platform



Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing UAV

Application



Counter-Terrorism Operations

Combat Operations Jamming

