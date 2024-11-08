OPPO Celebrates Global Photography Talent At Paris Photo Fair Under The Theme Of Dear Life Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/8/2024 4:26:29 AM
PARIS, FRANCE -
Media OutReach Newswire – 8 November 2024 - This year, OPPO once again shone at Paris Photo 2024. As the event's global partner, the company celebrated global talents in mobile photography through the award ceremony of its imagine IF Photography Awards 2024. By exhibiting a retrospective of the best artworks from the competition, OPPO also showcased its humanistic vision with an elaborately designed exhibition titled "Dear Life."
