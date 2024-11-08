OPPO Celebrates Global Photography Talent At Paris Photo Fair Under The Theme Of Dear Life Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire – 8 November 2024 - This year, OPPO once again shone at Paris Photo 2024. As the event's global partner, the company celebrated global talents in mobile photography through the award ceremony of its imagine IF Photography Awards 2024. By exhibiting a retrospective of the best artworks from the competition, OPPO also showcased its humanistic vision with an elaborately designed titled "Dear Life."





Paris Photo 2024 Exhibition

"It is a great honor to participate in Paris Photo for two consecutive years and to showcase the exceptional global talents in mobile photography on this prestigious stage. The stunning photos captured with OPPO smartphones from around the world are a testament to OPPO's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation." said Olivella Liu, OPPO Global Brand Director. "Moreover, with the notion we bring to Paris this year, 'A perfect day is made of nothing but every extraordinary moment that makes you want to take a shot,' we also hope to further elaborate on OPPO's understanding of photography, and more importantly, present the beauty of life and cultural diversity."



imagine IF Photography Awards: Shining the Spotlight on the Global Stage

With over 1 million entries submitted from 81 countries and regions, the Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 have brought together a vibrant showcase of global creativity and diversity. Following an extensive judging process, OPPO brought 56 award-winning works to Paris Photo and held an award ceremony, celebrating the creativity and cultural richness captured through mobile photography.





imagine IF Photography Awards 2024

OPPO also invited Norwegian Art photographer and Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, a judge for the competition, along with award representatives, to share insights into their photographic journeys and the stories behind their works, providing the audience with a unique opportunity for in-depth engagement and exchange. Behind this shining event and the awarded entries, it is OPPO's unremitting endeavor to enable users to "Capture the Beauty of Life with Ease," to explore the humanistic significance of images by letting life itself become the protagonist, and to tell diversified stories from people across the globe.





Art photographer, Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, and a judge for the imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 shares her experience

"Dear Life" Exhibition: Harnessing the Power of Visual Storytelling

Themed around "Dear Life," OPPO organized an exhibition at Paris Photo to showcase the winning entries from the imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 alongside the company's official sample photos. The exhibition invites visitors on a deeply personal journey through four zones-Dear World, Dear Time, Dear Friend, and Dear Me-each capturing the beauty of life's fleeting moments. Through these immersive sections, visitors embark on a heartfelt journey celebrating life, friendship, time, and self-reflection, with all images captured on OPPO smartphones.



Additionally, to tie these evocative stories together, OPPO presented its annual photography film Dear Life , a visual journey which evokes echoes in minds with the grandeur of nature, fleeting moments of life, the warmth of friendship, as well as inner exploration.



"Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination." The images presented by OPPO at Paris Photo 2024 go beyond an exhibition; they are snapshots of people's lives, embodying emotional resonance and human traces left in the universe. By encouraging its users worldwide to unlock the potential of mobile photography and inviting them to capture the most delightful moments of their "Dear Life," OPPO strives to inspire people everywhere to see the world through a new lens-one that values creativity, diversity, and the beauty of everyday life. For more information, please visit OPPO Paris Photo 2024 Online Exhibition .







