TRIO Launches 360 Botslab's Smart Home Security Products In Malaysia, Introducing Advanced AI Solutions To Local Consumers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd. (“TRIO”), a leading distributor of high-quality automotive and security products in Malaysia has officially launched the renowned Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) brand 360 Botslab under 360 Smart Life Group in the Malaysian market.

The launch showcased 360 Botslab's latest innovations in smart home security, featuring Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) driven designed to enhance everyday security and convenience for Malaysian households. The extensive innovative range of smart home products, including indoor and outdoor cameras, dash cams, video doorbells and Kids' watches will provide Malaysian consumers with reliable and intuitive security solutions that are easy to integrate into their homes for enhanced safety and convenience.

David Yap Chong Huat, Managing Director of TRIO Sales & Services said,“We're thrilled to bring 360 Botslab's AI-powered security products to Malaysia. Our mission is to empower households with intelligent, seamless security solutions. With advanced technology and our commitment to quality, we're confident these products will bring new convenience and peace of mind. We look forward to seeing Malaysian consumers embrace this new era of smart home security.”

Mars Ma, Senior Vice President of 360 Botslab, said,“Our products have been well received across Asia and we're excited about the Malaysian market. Featured today is the C221 indoor camera, a 5MP high-definition device with dual-band WiFi and eight AI-powered functions, including cry detection, face recognition, pet detection, and area intrusion alerts. Priced at RM 329, it offers an accessible security solution for families.”

For outdoor monitoring, TRIO introduced the W312 outdoor camera, which offers 360-degree rotational capabilities, 4MP resolution, and full-colour night vision, ensuring precise coverage in any lighting condition. With dual-band WiFi connectivity, IP66 water resistance, and noise reduction technology, the W312 is a durable and reliable choice for outdoor security, priced at RM339. Another highlight was the W302 outdoor camera, featuring dual wide-angle lenses for wider coverage, ideal for larger properties and available at RM449.

Through this partnership, TRIO aims to redefine home security standards in Malaysia, making advanced smart technology accessible to a wider audience. The launch event not only introduces 360 Botslab's products but also underscores TRIO's commitment to leading the market with innovative solutions that address the evolving consumers' evolving needs.

