Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft successfully continues its growth and investment path

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft successfully continues its growth and path

Fabasoft AG announced on 8 November 2024 Group figures for the first six months of the fiscal year 2024/2025 (01/04/2024-30/09/2024):

Sales revenue: EUR 42.5 million (EUR 39.5 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)

EBITDA: EUR 10.6 million (EUR 10.5 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)

EBIT: EUR 6.6 million (EUR 6.7 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.9 million (EUR 4.6 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024) Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 24.0 million as of 30 September 2024 (EUR 19.2 million as of 30 September 2023)

Linz, 8 November 2024 – The Fabasoft Group increased its revenue by 7.7% year-on-year to EUR 42.5 million in the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. The effectiveness of the investments made in growth measures is particularly evident when looking at the second quarter of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. In this quarter, consolidated sales of EUR 22.1 million were achieved (previous year: EUR 19.8 million).

Further positive development of recurring revenues Recurring revenues, an important key performance indicator for software companies, increased by 14.8% to EUR 24.2 million in the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 21.1 million). As a result of the continuous increase in ongoing monthly revenues from the use of SaaS offerings and cloud services, recurring revenues already account for 57.0% of total revenues.

Highest R&D intensity in Austria with investments in new AI solutions A recent study by EY, published in mid-October 2024, once again identifies Fabasoft as the software company with the highest R&D intensity in Austria, with R&D investments of 31.4% of revenue in the past fiscal year. In order to continue the successful growth course in the current fiscal year 2024/2025, significant investments in the implementation of AI-based use cases were and will continue to be necessary in the reporting period, including the development of AI capacities in the data centers as well as in international marketing and sales. In this context, the Fabasoft Group generated an EBITDA of EUR 10.6 million (previous year: EUR 10.5 million) and an EBIT of EUR 6.6 million (previous year: EUR 6.7 million) in the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. “With our sustainable investments in product innovations and AI use cases, we are supporting our customers on the path towards the future-oriented digital transformation of their business processes. Our range of products and services is geared towards continuously increasing the share of recurring revenues,” says Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann. As of 30 September 2024, the company employed 495 people, which represents an increase of around 1.4% compared to the previous year.

About Fabasoft: Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

