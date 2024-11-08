Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Appoints Nick Twork To Oversee Global Communications Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, has announced the appointment of Nick Twork as its head of global communications. In the new role, Twork will oversee Lucid's global communications team, which includes worldwide product, corporate, and internal communications, relations and social media. Twork will assist Lucid's world-class executive team support and amplify the company's mission, working closely across all divisions internationally.“Nick has a rare blend of deep insight, emerging leadership, and a passion for our mission to decarbonize the transportation sector,” said Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson.“I'm confident Nick can help build awareness of our brand while supporting Lucid's ambitious growth plans.”

About Lucid Group

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit

LucidMotors

*Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees. For U.S. market only.

