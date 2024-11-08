Think Tank Says China Invested At Least $230B To Establish EV Industry
Date
11/8/2024 4:07:29 AM
Research from a Washington-based think tank has revealed that China
invested at least $230 billion
into its electric-vehicle industry to“flood the market” with more affordable Chinese-made battery electric vehicles (BEV). The analysis is in line with the European Commission's sentiment on the effect of Beijing's subsidies on the global BEV industry. Furthermore, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) notes that this figure is a“highly conservative estimate” of the funds China has pumped into its EV sector.
The east Asian nation's investment in electric cars dwarfs anything any other country has spent on new energy vehicles over the past decade. As a result, China is home to...
