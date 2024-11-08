Think Tank Says China Invested At Least $230B To Establish EV Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Research from a Washington-based think tank has revealed that China

invested at least $230 billion

into its electric-vehicle to“flood the market” with more affordable Chinese-made battery electric (BEV). The analysis is in line with the European Commission's sentiment on the effect of Beijing's subsidies on the global BEV industry. Furthermore, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) notes that this figure is a“highly conservative estimate” of the funds China has pumped into its EV sector.

The east Asian nation's in electric cars dwarfs anything any other country has spent on new energy vehicles over the past decade. As a result, China is home to...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN