Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Today, Tomorrow - JMD

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- The greater part of the Kingdom will see pleasant weather, on Friday, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some clouds will be visible at various heights, and the breezes will be moderate and coming from the southeast.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said that tomorrow, Saturday, the weather will be good in most places and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will be visible at various elevations, and the winds will be moderate and coming from the southeast.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 20 degrees Celsius, and a low of 13 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 31 degrees during the day, sliding to 21 degrees at night.