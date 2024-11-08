Trump Names Campaign Manager As White House Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President-elect Donald has named Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman ever to hold this position in any administration.

"Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in the United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump said in a statement.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said.

Wiles, 66, was widely credited for running what was seen as Trump's most sophisticated and disciplined campaign yet.

She has worked in Republican politics since the late 1970s and went on to become a campaign scheduler on Ronald Reagans 1980 presidential bid, and later in his administration.

The Chief of Staff is, historically, the first appointee named by the President-elect and is charged with overseeing all policy and day-to-day White House affairs.

MENAFN08112024000067011011ID1108864798