QDA's Annual Conference Today
Date
11/8/2024 4:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: Coinciding with the celebration of World diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 each year, and under this year's slogan 'Diabetes and Wellbeing', the Qatar Diabetes Association will organise its annual scientific conference 'Diabetes Comorbidities and Complications' today and tomorrow, at the Qatar National convention Centre. The conference will bring together diabetes experts and researchers to exchange knowledge with those who have innovative ideas that can enhance progress in the prevention and management of diabetes. It will feature a select group of consultants and doctors specialising in diabetes.
