Global HR Professional Services Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

HR professional services Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's HR professional services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The HR professional services market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $6.26 billion in 2023 to $7 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This historical growth can be linked to various factors, including regulatory changes, economic trends, globalization, demographic shifts, talent shortages, and responses to crises.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global HR professional services Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The HR professional services market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $11.72 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of remote work, concerns around data privacy and security, agile workforce strategies, skill gaps and upskilling initiatives, and a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The HR professional services Market?

The growing adoption of information technology is likely to drive the expansion of the HR professional services market in the future. Information technology encompasses various aspects of computing and telecommunications development, installation, and usage. This technological advancement has profoundly impacted human resource management. Many companies now provide widespread access to HR services through technology and web-based applications. These changes are often driven by the need to reduce costs while enhancing or expanding services.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the HR professional services Market?

Key players in the HR professional services market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, SAP SE, Mercer LLC, Randstad Holding N.V., Baker HR LLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., HAYS plc, Workday Inc., Insperity Inc., Trinet Group Inc., Paychex Inc., PageGroup plc, Razorpay Software Private Limited, Kronos Incorporated, Kforce Inc., Robert Walters plc, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Skillsoft Corporation, Zucchetti S.p.A., BambooHR Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the HR professional services Market Size?

Leading companies in the HR professional services market are emphasizing strategic collaboration to help businesses accelerate the implementation of skills-based talent strategies, thereby unlocking greater agility and potential. Strategic collaboration involves mutually beneficial partnerships between two or more independent entities that work together to achieve shared goals aligned with their respective strategic objectives.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global HR professional services Market?

1) By Type: Core HR, Employee Collaboration And Engagement, Recruiting, Talent Management, Workforce Planning And Analytics

2) By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Deployment: Hosted, On-Premise

4) By End-User: Academia, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the HR professional services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The HR professional services Market?

HR professional services encompass a range of services aimed at managing the employee life cycle, including recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training, and terminating personnel, along with administering employee benefits. These services are designed to support the human resource management tasks and decisions within an organization.

The HR professional services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global HR professional services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The HR professional services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into HR professional services market size, HR professional services market drivers and trends, HR professional services competitors' revenues, and HR professional services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

