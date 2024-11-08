2024 NY Product And Architectural Design Awards Reveal Winners As Second Season Concludes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards, two prominent global competitions by IAA have officially concluded their second season.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards , two prominent global competitions organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially concluded their second season, revealing its exceptional winners. With over 1,500 submissions from around the world, both competitions continue to showcase the pinnacle of design innovation and architectural brilliance-celebrating creativity, functionality, and forward-thinking solutions that address modern needs.

The NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards were established to honor the best in product and architectural design, spotlighting innovations that enhance everyday life and improve the way we interact with our environment. From cutting-edge consumer products to transformative architectural designs, these awards recognize achievements that shape the future of design across multiple industries.

Announcing the 2024 Design and Designer of the Year Award Winners

With another successful season behind us, the NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards proudly present the exceptional entries nominated for "Design of the Year" and "Designer of the Year." These honorees, celebrated for their remarkable craftsmanship and innovation, have earned the competition's highest distinctions. The winners are:

1 Design of the Year

.The Pulse Bus by Mormedi, Spain (Season 1)

.Automobili Pininfarina B95 by Automobili Pininfarina, Italy (Season 2)

2 Designer of the Year

.M40 OPEN by Hunters Yacht, Turkey (Season 1)

.PUKY NEXT by PUKY GmbH & Co. KG, Germany (Season 2)

Architectural Design of the Year.Poetry Courtyard by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China (Season 1).Blowing Breeze, Blooming Engine by Studio MI, United States (Season 2)

Design of the Year

.Elixir Restaurant & Lounge Bar by Studio Guilherme Bez, Brazil (Season 1)

.Top of the forbidden city by Tanwei Design (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

“The design world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the winners of this year's awards have demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead that change,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“From sustainable architectural solutions to innovative product designs, this year's winners are leading the evolution of the industry with bold ideas and a commitment to excellence.”

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

A carefully selected panel of experts from various fields was tasked with evaluating the submissions in both categories. Comprising 38 jurors from 18 different countries, this prestigious jury brought diverse perspectives to the evaluation process, ensuring fairness and a comprehensive assessment of each entry's merits. The blind judging method, which emphasizes objectivity, allowed the jurors to evaluate submissions based on their innovation, functionality, and impact-free from any external influence.

Notable jurors included Khaled Abdul Hamid Elnems (Parsons Corporation), Ram Nikhil Dodda (Amazon), Joon Kwon (LR Seoul), Deepti Kshirsagar (TCT Branding), and Yafei Zhang (Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University), Vasil Velchev (Ideal Standard International NV), Artem Kropovinsky (Arsight), Lichen Ding (DLCA Architects), among others. Their collective expertise guaranteed that the winners were selected for their ability to stand out in a highly competitive environment.

Participation of International Brands

The 2024 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards attracted submissions from renowned companies and emerging talent alike, showcasing the diversity of innovation across the globe. This season's entries featured work from internationally recognized brands such as CASETiFY, TAIWAN SAKURA CORPORATION, Openstax, Nood Co, Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd., AliveCor, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Gear4music, University of Southern California, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Cross Works, Flow 81 Architecture Lab. S.L., TRD DESIGN, Anta (China) Co., Ltd, and SheltonMindel.

Among the entrants were individuals who crafted works for well-known companies, including Bright Brussels Light Festival, Belgium, %Arabica, Live Nation, L'Oréal (Thailand) Limited, HSBC, to name a few.

“We applaud each winner for their remarkable contributions to their respective industries,” Thomas added.“Their designs not only address current challenges but also lay the foundation for a more innovative and sustainable future.”

Visit the NY Design Awards' official website for the complete list of award winners:

NY Product Design Awards: winner

NY Architectural Design Awards: winner

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

