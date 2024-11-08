(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability of an Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Bezons, November 8, 2024

Atos S.E. (the“ Company ” or“ Atos ”) announces that an amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on November 7, 2024, with the French Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.24-0429-A01.

This amendment is part of the prospectus approved on November 7, 2024 by the French Financial Markets Authority under reference number 24-474 for the purposes of the share capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €233 million announced today by the Company.

This amendment includes, inter alia, (i) the half-yearly financial report of the Company as of June 30, 2024 and (ii) the press release of the Company dated 24 October 2024 related to the Q3 2024 revenue.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document and the amendment are available on the Atos website ( ) as well as on the AMF website ( ). Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and the amendment may be consulted free of charge at the Company's offices at River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 Bezons, France.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

