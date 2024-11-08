2024 TITAN Property Awards Officially Reveals Its Category Winners Of The Year For Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 TITAN Property Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 TITAN Property Awards Calling for Entries

2024 S2 Architecture of the Year - Beitou Yinshan by CHC Shenzhen Zhonghai Century Architectural Design Co., Ltd. Southwest Branch

2024 S2 Interior Design of the Year - A show through 3,000 years of time and space by Ease Design

2024 S2 Landscape Design of the Year - YUEXIU·CENTRAL LUXURY by Chongqing Blues Urban Landscape Planning & Design Co., LTD

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards now announces the complete winner lineup of Season 2.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards now announces the complete winner lineup of Season 2, recognizing the most exceptional property designs and developments that are transforming the global property industry. From developers and architects to interior designers and marketers, this year's winners represent the very best of creativity, innovation, and excellence, with their projects making a lasting impact on urban landscapes and residential spaces worldwide.

In this second season, the TITAN Property Awards attracted over 1,000 entries worldwide, including submissions from countries such as the United States, Japan, Australia, China, Canada United Kingdom, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and many more. These entries highlighted cutting-edge innovations, transformative projects, and the profound societal contributions made by industry professionals globally.

2024 Category Winners of the Year : Season 2

After a rigorous evaluation process, the TITAN Property Awards has proudly named the Category Winners of the Year, recognizing submissions that stood out for their exceptional quality and innovation. These top winners, earning the highest honors within their respective categories, are awarded with a prestigious 2024 TITAN Statuette, as well as an honorary certificate. Each winner showcases excellence in property design and development, setting a new benchmark for the industry. The winners are:

1 – Beitou Yinshan by CHC Shenzhen Zhonghai Century Architectural Design Co., Ltd. Southwest Branch Design – A show through 3,000 years of time and space by Ease Design – YUEXIU·CENTRAL LUXURY by Chongqing Blues Urban Landscape Planning & Design Co., LTD

In addition to the remarkable Category Winners, numerous submissions from renowned organizations and studios, including HZS Design Holding Company Limited, METROPOLITAN DESIGN, Karv One Design, SPU Design international, ZSD, Avida Land, Corp., and many others, displayed exceptional standards of a TITAN. These entrants have secured their positions as leaders in their respective fields, further elevating the bar for excellence within the property industry.

For the complete list of winners, visit the official website here: .

“We warmly congratulate the exceptional winners of this year's TITAN Property Awards for their remarkable achievements in property design and development,” stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“These winners have set a high standard for the industry, inspiring us all with their innovation and vision. Their exceptional work has been rightfully recognized by our exceptional jurors, reflecting the best of what the global property sector has to offer.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Property Awards continues to set a benchmark for excellence in the property sector, with a distinguished panel of judges invited to evaluate the most outstanding submissions this year. The jury, featuring industry leaders such as Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Lichen Ding (China), Christina Kuo (Canada), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia), and other professionals, assesses each entry through a blind judging process, ensuring fairness while upholding professional standards.

“Every TITAN deserves the highest admiration for their remarkable accomplishments. In a fiercely competitive field, their success highlights their commitment to delivering exceptional designs and forward-thinking development strategies,” stated Thomas.“As we look ahead, we are filled with optimism to advancing progress, sustainability, and inclusivity within the property sector.”

The TITAN Property Awards is thrilled to announce that the 2025 competition is now open for entries, inviting property developers, architects, and interior designers to present their most innovative work. The Early Bird Deadline is set for December 11, 2024, with submissions being accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 21, 2025. The winners, representing the best of property and design excellence, will be announced on May 16, 2025.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards recognize, praise, and honor cutting-edge achievements in property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate, and marketing with an emphasis on ergonomics, innovation, living standards, ingenuity, and sustainability. In this award, every professional in the real estate field has the opportunity to further demonstrate their excellence for the country and the environment.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

