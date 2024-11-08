KBC Group: Information Regarding The Traditional Annual Capital Increase Reserved For Staff
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KBC GROUP – 8 November 2024 – information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on governance/leadership/Board of Directors: informatio , in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):
- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right
