Ruckus Prevails In J & K Assembly As BJP Members Continue Protest Over Special Status Resolution
Date
11/8/2024 2:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the third day on Friday as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator sheikh Khurshid.
As the House met for the day, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Pakistani agenda nahi chalega'.
ADVERTISEMENT
BJP MLAs also jumped into the well of the House following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Soon after they were evicted, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.
The House has been witnessing uproar from the last two days as BJP MLAs protested vociferously after the passage of the resolution.
Read Also
BJP Holds 'Parallel Assembly' After Being Marshalled Out Of House
Our Resolution Shows World What J&K Wants: Omar
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution on Tuesday that said:“This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”
It said the Assembly calls upon the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees, and to work out constitutional mechanisms for the same.
“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08112024000215011059ID1108864644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.