Two Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Sopore
Date
11/8/2024 2:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sagipora area of North Kashmir' Sopore.
Their identification and affiliation is being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them.
The encounter had started on Thursday evening following an intelligence-based operation launched by security forces.
