Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 500 million with a maturity in November 2031

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – November 8, 2024

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the issuance of EUR 500 million with a maturity in November 2031

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million bond issue maturing in November 2031 and carrying a coupon of 3.125%.

This bond issuance was largely oversubscribed (2.3 times), enabling Bureau Veritas to price with a final spread much below initial price indications. This underlines the strong investors' confidence in Bureau Veritas business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy as well as the quality of its credit profile. This issuance would be assigned an A3 rating by Moody's.

This new bond allows Bureau Veritas to seize attractive market conditions for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing indebtedness (which may include some of the existing USPP).

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on November 15, 2024.

BofA Securities and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, NatWest Markets and UniCredit acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter .





