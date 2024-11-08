BW Offshore: Invitation To Q3 2024 Presentation 15 November
Date
11/8/2024 1:32:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invitation to Q3 2024 Presentation 15 November
BW Offshore will release its Q3 2024 results on Friday 15 November at 07:30 CET.
A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 14:00 CET.
Conference call information:
You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:
BW Offshore Limited – Q3 Presentation Webcast
Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
... or
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,200 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN08112024004107003653ID1108864610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.